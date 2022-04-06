Friday, April 8th
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Cody High School Drama Club presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7 p.m., Wynona Thompson Auditorium. Free admission, donations appreciated.
Saturday, April 9th
Cody
Cody Spring Classic/Cowboy State Games Figure Skating Competition, all day, Riley Arena.
New Creations Counseling - Art Therapy Group, 10 a.m., Zoom. Referencing the book “Transitions” by Julia Cameron. For questions and to registration email NewCreations.dc@gmail.com.
Cody Newcomers Club, monthly meeting/lunch, 11 a.m., The Irma Governor’s Room. Attorney Mark Garrison will speak about estate planning. Guests are welcome.
Easter Eggstravaganza, 2-4 p.m., Park County Animal Shelter.
Cody High School Drama Club presents “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” 7 p.m., Wynona Thompson Auditorium. Free admission, donations appreciated.
Powell
Garage-A-Rama, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Heart Mountain Hall at the Park County Fairgrounds. Up to 100 vendors selling garage sale items, crafts, collectibles, antiques, etc. Proceeds benefit Park County Youth organizations. Sponsored by the Cody Optimist Club.
Yellowstone Weavers and Spinners Guild meeting, 1-4 p.m., Gestalt Studio. Attendees will be dyeing silk and/or cotton scarves. There will be some for sale that will be prepared for dyeing. The public is invited to come and participate. Don’t forget to bring your show and tell. For more information, contact Bev at (307) 202-0130.
Sunday, April 10th
Cody
Cody Spring Classic/Cowboy State Games Figure Skating Competition, all day, Riley Arena.
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, April 11th
Cody
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, April 12th
Cody
Morning Mingle, 7:30-8:30 a.m., Best Western Ivy Inn & Suites. This networking/discussion series will focus on women’s issues in business and the workplace.
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.