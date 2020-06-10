For the first time since cancellations due to the pandemic several months ago, the Cody Country Art League is offering classes and exhibits to members and nonmembers.
With restrictions softened, the art league’s juried Community Art Show will take place for the 55th year, and CCAL invites everyone to submit artwork for a month-long public showing.
Entries are due by July 1. The show opens July 10 and continues until Aug. 7. Stop by the gallery or go to codycountryartleague.com for an entry form.
Entries, divided into amateur, professional and youth categories, must be original work by the artist created within the past two years and not previously exhibited by CCAL. Artwork is eligible to win first, second and honorable mention awards in each medium.
COVID show
The Big Horn Basin COVID-19 Art Challenge Exhibit is up until June 22.
The Cody Country Art League invited everyone in the Big Horn Basin to paint, sketch or journal their days away to record daily life during social distancing so future generations will understand what was happening in this part of Wyoming during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Come see what artists were up to or how they captured the quarantine time,” said René Huge, art director.
The art gallery inside the chamber building in downtown Cody is open Monday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Hours may be extended sometime in June.
Visitors are asked to maintain social distancing by staying at least 6 feet from other people and wearing a face mask to protect staff and others.
Upcoming weekend
classes:
• Plein Air Tips and Techniques with instructor E. Denney NeVille, June 20, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., $95.
• Alcohol Inks workshop with instructor Suzie Warner, June 28, 1-4 p.m., $75.
For more information or to register, contact the gallery at (307) 587-3597 or art@codycountryartleague.com.
