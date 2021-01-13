Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Thomas Rullman, speeding, $110; Richard Cook, no valid or expired registration, $110; Carmen Rodriguez Nava, speeding, $109; Jennifer Broadstone, no valid drivers license, $150; Teresa Piekarski, careless driving, crash, $210; Josett Pritchard, failure to yield the right-of-way at a flashing red light, crash, $200; Britt Dohse, public intoxication, $400, $10; Dohse, disorderly conduct, $300.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Charles Patrick Canny, Ardmore, Okla., failure to stop at red light, crash, $210; Ruth Ott, Powell, speeding, $170; Shane Rowland Trotter, passing school bus while displaying red flashers and stop sign, $300; Nicole Forsberg, Clark, no valid or expired registration, $100;
