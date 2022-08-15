No animal helped shape the West quite like the horse.
Their power, grace and versatility have been essential in helping humans thrive since they were first broken and ridden as horsemen and women have formed almost mystical bonds with arguably one of the most magical creatures.
“She’s like my unicorn, just without the horn,” joked Park County Fair horse show contestant Maddie Brewer. “You can basically teach them to do anything.”
On July 23, judges had their hands full in the morning as contestants led their prized gentle giants in jogging, trotting, walking and loping in both directions of the arena, and then walking back and standing quietly.
Experience certainly helps, but everyone needs to start somewhere.
“I don’t exactly know what I am doing,” 10-year-old Charlee Muecke of Powell said. “I am a little bit nervous since it’s my first time doing it.”
It may have been her first time showing these kinds of horses, but she does have a little experience, emphasis on the “little.”
“I did minis yesterday and got reserve champion for showmanship,” Muecke said. “The mini horses are more bossy. You just have to take it.”
It also helps a little that she has been around horses her whole life, and if anyone can’t find her around, she is probably out with her horses.
“I just like riding them and how they look and their colors,” Muecke said as she got ready to show 20-year-old Chief.
For young Cort Pickinpaugh of Meeteetse, his mother may have had a little more say in whether or not he was going to show 22-year-old Juicy, but she was probably safe trusting her instincts.
“My mom made me do it,” Pickinpaugh said. “I don’t have any other animals to show, but we do have a steer, cows, rabbits, dogs ... it’s a lot work taking care of all of them.”
But he may just have a little more special connection with his horse.
“I like to ride with them and I like to walk with them. I feel pretty lucky to be able to ride,” he said. “The hardest part about this is the scoring. You never know what the judges are looking for.”
Brewer got a taste of what the judges were looking for after presenting Trump in the arena.
“He was Trump before the other one,” she laughed. “That class was based on pattern and he wouldn’t hold still, and he wasn’t really holding still when there was three of us lined up, so I ended up getting second.”
Brewer has spent the past couple of years showing horses at the Park County Fair while she spends the summers with her dad in Powell, and had quarter horse Sis at the arena along with Trump.
“I like to ride Sis a lot, she is little, but she’s fast,” Brewer said. “When we go to the mountains I like riding Trump because he is a walker. He walks really smooth.”
Brewer and Trump may have been in line to win the next class as the judge this year appeared to be looking more at walker horses.
If the judge is going by looks alone, Trump appeared to be a lock for grand champion.
“I put his mane and tail in braids after I gave him a bath,” Brewer said. “The hair was still damp, so I braided it and tied him up and took them out in the morning.
“He walks special and if the next class is based on his body he should do well. Plus, he’s pretty.”
She planned on competing in all of the classes in the morning and the speed class later in the afternoon, all in a day’s work for a horsewoman who wouldn’t want to be doing anything else.
“You should basically have fun and don’t be shy around horses, they will definitely push your buttons,” she said. “You can’t teach them anything fun if you are being challenged.”
