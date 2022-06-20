Seventy-three campers enjoyed a week of high-energy, hands-on activities during the Park County School district’s annual Camp Invention the first week of June at Eastside School.
“I really like making stuff and being crafty and creative,” Addison Egger, 9, said. “I visualize it in my mind and then create it.”
The program is designed to build essential STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) skills while also boosting reading abilities. Cody School District students in grades 1-6 attended. During the week campers were split into four groups based on age, with activities modified so each could build and create at their level.
Seventeen former campers are also involved, with middle school students serving as helpers and high schoolers as counselors.
Matthew Patterson, 15, has been a helper for four years.
“It’s fun to see the ideas of the kids and to see if they’ll work,” he said. “Every year I choose the youngest group because I love their ideas, creativity and helping them problem solve.”
Campers rotated to four stations each day. They were:
• Robotic Aquatics: Children dove into ocean research and adopted their own aquatic animal. They were tasked with using their decision-making skills to make design choices, patent new aquatic plants and create a symbiotic best friend for their animal.
• Spacecation: Inspired by real space exploration, campers created Spacepacks and Astro-Arm devices to help them with gravity-defying cooking, glow-in-the-dark lunar discoveries and erupting ice volcanoes.
• Marble Arcade: Children zigzagged through physics, engineering and gaming as they built a mega marble arcade. They used scientific principles like potential and kinetic energy to roll gaming spheres at different speeds.
• National Inventors Hall of Fame’s The Attic: Campers combined skills in art and STEM to find out how inventions have changed the way people create as they experiment with materials science, chemistry and art.
Liam Glodt, 11, said he enjoyed the Marble Arcade and Robotic Aquatics the most.
“I just finished making my marble run,” he said. “We also made our own little aquarium and jelly fish. Everyone learned a lot.”
Egger said Spacecation was her favorite.
“I’m definitely a fan of space,” she said. “You get to learn about gravity and make space packs and learn about rockets. We may actually get to make something like this that really works in the future.”
