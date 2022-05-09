A Cody musician made sure the chains hanging beneath the stage at the City Park bandshell were hanging low – a symbolism of the gap between humankind and the spiritual world.
He said there’s a lot of symbolism to the performance.
Then he took off his shirt, revealing a series of tattoos, and walked up the steps – followed by a video-playing drone – to grab his guitar before signing a new song of his he said he just couldn’t wait to get out.
Alan Lee, who can be seen playing guitar and backup vocals for local band Small Country, went solo as Oblivion and Silence for a song he calls an “anti war song for all time.”
On Friday, with help from friends and family, he recorded a music video of the single “Death of Metal Eagles” that he plans to get up on You Tube through his websites as soon as possible.
“I think it speaks to the climate of the world at this very moment,” he said as he prepared the stage for his performance. “This is my lightning quick response to that. It’s to address better ways to solve problems – for rising above our tribulations.”
He said he hopes the song might lead to a percussionist wanting to accompany him on his new venture.
Friend and photography buff Tara Posey posted up underneath the stairs to take video as he walked into the stage, then manned another camera taking video of the performance, as Lee’s wife Eva sat on the grass taking more shots.
John Warren and son Kyler handled a small drone, which Lee had follow him up the stairs and then fly in front of his face as he belted out his song.
Between setup and the first full performance had been more than a half an hour on an overcast afternoon, but he was far from done.
“And that’s just take one,” he said.
Watch the video at youtube.com/watch?v=o8d7e6pUsog.
