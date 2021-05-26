The Cody Soroptimist Club had to reschedule its annual event due to COVID-19 concerns and issues with the venue, but June 12 the annual Wine Tasting fundraiser will finally happen.
The club had chosen the “Roaring ’20s in 2020” as the theme for its annual Wine Tasting Party.
The club chose the Riley Arena as the new location for its annual event after being notified the Cody Auditorium was no longer allowing events with alcohol. The event usually draws 500-600 people.
Pre-purchased wine-tasting tickets will still be recognized at the door. Soroptimists are selling tickets,which are also available at Legends Bookstore, Pinnacle Bank, First Bank. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door.
The club also plans to have a 50/50 cash raffle for a chance to big winnings. Participants must be present at the event to win.
All monetary donations, wine-tasting sponsors funds, and silent auction items received last year are still recognized and will be used towards the 47th Annual Wine Tasting Party.
For more information about tickets or donations, contact Wine Tasting Party Chairperson Nicole Burr at (307) 899-4344 or email nikiramz@yahoo.com.
