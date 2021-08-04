The third annual Compete for a Cause talent show is Saturday at City Park.
It’s a chance for people around the region to show off talents, enjoy food from local vendors and support a worthy cause.
The proceeds go to help Lyla Wead, a 7-year-old who has a severe form of epilepsy that prevents her from doing many things. The fundraiser will create a safe place with a Story Walk and Kindness Benches outside the library for Lyla and the community at large to enjoy.
“This year’s family said they don’t want the money, so instead we will create a safe place for her,” organizer Brook Grant told city council at a meeting earlier in the summer. “The money will go to that. And we have great talent coming from all over.”
Talents include singing, dancing, clogging, pianist, guitarist and more.
Gates open at 5 p.m. and the show starts at 6. Donations will be accepted at admission.
There will be food trucks and a silent auction.
As yellow is Wead’s favorite color, attendees are asked to put on what yellow clothes they have and come out to enjoy the show.
