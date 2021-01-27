The year 2020 has affected us, and many can suggest it was the worst year ever. Moving forward, 2021 can be an opportunity to turn over a new leaf. In this column, we will discuss the metaphor, consider plants that represent new beginnings, and recognize ways you can turn over a new leaf in 2021.
This English idiom dates to the 16th century and a “leaf” referred to a page in a book. Imagine writing a journal, you cannot go back in time and change an event that happened however, you can turn the page and have a blank canvas to write on. Just as the new page is expecting you to transcribe recent stories, so is your future. If you are seeking a constant reminder to behave differently, the subsequent plant and flowers are symbolic of a fresh start.
Calathea is the plant responsible for the expression to turn over a new leaf because the foliage of this plant opens and closes in response to light. The plant owes this capability to a small “joint” between the leaf and stem. When the sun rises, the leaves open and they close with the sun setting. A flower that is figurative of a new beginning is the yellow orchid. Not only do they suggest new beginnings, but they can likewise add illumination to your home. And what a glorious excuse to purchase a yellow orchid to remind you to smile today. Besides the orchid, we identify the daffodil with new beginnings because it is one of the first perennials to blossom in the spring. While daffodils are primarily symbolic of new beginning, they can also symbolize renewal, inner reflection, and forgiveness. With an underlying awareness of what it means to turn over a new leaf, applying gardening aspects to your everyday behavior will help you achieve your future goals.
An initial step in growing a garden is to set realistic objectives and draw your garden design. Growing plants that require zone five and above would not be successful in Wyoming. So, just like growing a garden, set life goals that are sensible and either draw or put your goals in writing. It is likewise imperative to learn from past gardening failures and let go of any negative thoughts that you are holding on to. For example, one plant that I have not had noteworthy success with is the succulent string of pearls. It is not a complex plant to rise but when I tended to it expecting it to expire, I either over or under water it. However, when I let go of preceding disappointments, the plant ended up prospering. Referring to life, let go of 2020 and other negative influences in the past or present. As your garden matures, triumph in every bud, bloom, and fruit. And as you seek to attain your objectives for 2021, rejoice in every achievement. When fall approaches and your garden is reaching its end, note the plants that absolutely made you joyful. And as you live, uncover what causes you to be joyful no matter how massive or minor it is and seize every moment you have to contribute to happiness into someone else’s life. For instance, every time I interact with a cashier or any other worker, I make it a point to say thank you for working during these times of uncertainty, and people respond by asserting that was what they needed to hear.
Turning over a new leaf is starting a new chapter of your life by abandoning negative actions and elements of your past and acting in a more positive way. Refer to your gardening experiences and seek the artistry in plants to make 2021 a joyful year.
I would like to dedicate this column to my dear friend Lisa Smith. She dedicated her life to being an advocate to anybody in need and taught me the importance of recognizing the positive in every situation. Thank you for reading and if you have questions or comments, please email me katherineclarkson2@gmail.com.
