“The death of a child is considered the single worst stressor a person can go through,” says Deborah Carr, chair of the sociology department at Boston University. From the loss of an unborn child to any age thereafter is devastating for parents and not to be minimized. The death of a child, regardless of the cause or age, is painful and overwhelming.
Many parents that have lost a child already know that feeling of being disoriented because a vital part of yourself has been taken away. You may be thinking, “My child was not supposed to die before me.” You like most parents, expected to die before your child. Your child’s death is not something you prepared for, and it seems unfair and untimely.
Your child, no matter what age, remains your child forever. Even after your child becomes an adult, you still have a parent-child relationship. The two of you may have changed your relationship into a more mutual one as adults and maybe became best friends, according to Gerard’s House, a grief treatment facility.
Grief is the constellation of internal thoughts and feelings we have when someone we love dies. In other words, grief is the internal meaning given to the experience of loss. In fact, several regions of the brain play a role in emotion, including areas within the limbic system and the pre-frontal cortex.
These involve emotional regulation, memory, multi-tasking, organization and learning. When you’re grieving, a flood of neurochemicals and hormones dance around in your head. There can be a disruption in hormones that results in specific symptoms, such as disturbed sleep, loss of appetite, fatigue and anxiety and depression. When these symptoms converge, your brain function takes a hit.
After all, you are overwhelmed with grief, it stands to reason that you won’t absorb your environment the same way you would when you are content.
Unfortunately, there is no magic tonic that can restore your ability to function when you’re overcome with emotion. But the following strategies may help you feel more peaceful as you find your way to a “new normal.”
Practice self-care. When it feels like your world is falling apart, the most important thing you can do is focus on yourself. Take time out to eat well, exercise when you can, and sleep – you will help your body and mind recuperate from grief.
Take a time out. It’s appropriate, even necessary, to take time off from work and daily responsibilities to process your grief. Every situation is unique, and there is no timeline for when you need to get back into the game. But it is important to establish a reasonable timeline so that your grief does not run your life.
Sharing memories is healthy but staying in the past is mind numbing. We cannot head down the rabbit hole of negative self talk.
Support groups can offer valuable resources to help manage grief. People that have been where you are can share tools and strategies to help you get back on the path to living.
Let friends help you with support and encouragement and prayers. Search for the silver lining, to reframe your experience in a ways that helps you to move forward.
Allow yourself time to go to your private space and cry and reflect. It is OK to have the freedom to remember your loved one.
Remembering that we cannot live there forever and to put one foot in front of the other and walk into the sunlight.
“When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.”
Overfield is an advocate for the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Park County. Contact her at (307) 250-2978.
