Triple L Supply is raising funds for the Operation Underground Railroad organization, which rescues children from sex trafficking. A handcrafted Nativity scene is being raffled. The stable and figures were crafted by Cody residents.
Tickets are available now and the Nativity scene will be awarded Dec. 15 with the winner posted on the business Facebook page. Tickets cost $5 each or three for $10.
