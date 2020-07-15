FORT POLK, La. – A woman with Meeteetse ties recently graduated from U.S. Army Ranger school.
First Lt. Addison Lufkin-Collier was born and raised in Vancouver, Wash., but her grandfather was Robert Patrick Lufkin, raised in Meeteetse. Lufkin also served 3 years in the Navy.
Lufkin, 24, is the 52nd woman to ever graduate from the Army Ranger program and was one of two in her class.
Her great-aunt is Mary Lufkin, who lives in Meeteetse in the family home.
Lufkin-Collier is an armor officer assigned to Bravo Troop, 3rd Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, was proud to graduate into an armored unit.
“As a lieutenant graduating from ROTC, I chose the armor branch because I thought it was unique,” said Lufkin-Collier. “There is a light and a heavy side. Each side offers different opportunities and career paths.”
Serving in an infantry brigade combat team means that Lufkin-Collier gets first-hand experience on the lighter side of the armor branch.
After graduating the armor basic leader course, Lufkin-Collier reported here, September 2019.
“I was excited about coming to an IBCT,” Lufkin-Collier said as she smiled. “When I graduated armor school, Ranger school naturally felt like the next step in pushing my career forward.”
When the 10th Mountain Division Light Fighters School came to Fort Polk, earlier this year, Lufkin-Collier seized the opportunity to attend the Pre-Ranger course.
Her first day of Ranger school was March 1.
“Ranger school, for me was really interesting in the fact that any branch can do it,” said Lufkin-Collier. “It really is on the individual and their desire to attend.”
Lufkin-Collier recently returned to Fort Polk from Fort Benning, Georgia, where she graduated June 23, from Ranger school after completing four months at one of the toughest courses in the Army.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, recent graduations from the course have been limited by social distancing requirements, allowing only essential personnel to attend the ceremonies.
Ranger school is a leadership school. Candidates are not only tested on their technical know-how, but they are evaluated on how well they lead a platoon of their peers through the different phases.
The course is broken up into three phases: Benning, Mountain and Florida.
During the 21-day cycle of Benning phase, candidates are tested on their physical stamina and mental resolve.
“My biggest lesson was endurance,” said Lufkin-Collier. “The hardest part about Ranger school is that it keeps going. You’re always being tested; you’re always being assessed.”
During the Mountain phase, Ranger school students spend three weeks in the northern Georgia mountains learning how to lead their platoon on continuous combat patrol missions across backbreaking terrain.
The Mountain phase, which some consider the most challenging phase, turned out to be just as troublesome for Lufkin-Collier. She ended up being recycled and having to complete the phase again.
It may have been easier to quit, but Lufkin-Collier was determined to continue with the course.
“There is this idea of pushing forward despite this mounting desire to stop,” Lufkin-Collier said. “There are a lot of times when you notice everyone is just as miserable as you, and you realize that you’re not alone.”
Although graduating Ranger school is an individual achievement, teamwork is required in order to graduate.
Being around her fellow leaders and observing how they led was the best part of the 61-day course, said Lufkin-Collier.
“You get to see a lot different leadership styles and how people utilize them,” Lufkin-Collier said. “You build a lot of really good relationships with your peers and other fellow leaders. It builds a lot of good memories and working relationships.”
Lufkin-Collier was recently moved to Bravo Troop after her return here, where she has assumed command as the rear detachment commander for the unit. The current troop commander is in New York, assisting with training future officers attending the 2020 U.S. Military Academy at West Point cadet summer training program.
When the mission is over and everyone returns from West Point, Lufkin-Collier will serve as a platoon leader within the troop.
“I’m looking forward to being a PL,” Lufkin-Collier said. “I am excited about our upcoming gunnery. It will be my first real experience going through gunnery with vehicles other than tanks so I look forward to learning from and leading my soldiers.”
In the meantime, Lufkin-Collier is using this time to inspire troops to experience new things, and take advantage of as much special training as possible.
“The biggest thing I can bring back from Ranger (school) is motivating Soldiers to realize there is always more they can do to shape their careers,” Lufkin-Collier said. “Everyone has the potential to do more than expected and go further than they ever imagined.”
