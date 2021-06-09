Friday, June 11th
Cody
Community Dental Day, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Taylor Dental. For adults 18 years and older who do not qualify for dental insurance. Registration starts at 7:45 a.m.
Grand opening, 4-7 p.m., Absaroka Senior Living.
Live music, 6-8 p.m., the Chamberlin Inn.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Saturday, June 12th
Cody
Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Memorial parking lot.
Memorial service for Tim Hart, 11 a.m., Spike Vannoy Field.
Soroptimist 47th Annual Wine Tasting, 6-9 p.m., Riley Arena. Event funds local nonprofits that support the Soroptimist Mission. Purchase tickets at Legends Bookstore, Proprietress (formerly Juniper Spirits), First Bank, Pinnacle Bank, or from any Soroptimist member. Must be 21 years of age to attend.
Sunday, June 13th
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, June 14th
Cody
Performing Arts Camp starts, all day, Cody Center for the Performing Arts.
Carnival of the Animals Music Camp stars, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Rocky Mountain School of the Arts.
Pinochle club, noon, Cowboy Church on Southfork Road. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, June 15th
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
