Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Michael Neville, careless driving – crash, $200; Dawn Williams-Gavett, careless driving – crash, $200, $10 court cost; John Burton Dickson, speeding, $109; Lael Beachler, speeding, $115; Elizabeth Wheaton, improper backing – crash, $210; Whitnee Lopez, following too closely – crash, $300, $10; Taylor Williford, following too closely – crash, $210; Tristan Miner, speeding, $146.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Andrey Kreynin, Chicago, speeding, $110; John Scutt, Powell, open container, $210, speeding, $110; Raymond Lawrence, Powell, unsafe lane change – crash, $150, $10; Beau Davis, Wilmette, Ill., speeding, $134; Landon Michaels, Burlington, following too closely – crash, $210; Franchesca Diane Davis, Brooklyn, N.Y., speeding, $109; Salvador Eaker-Santana, Roswell, N.M., speeding, $119.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Michael Hothan, Powell, public intoxication, $300, $10.
