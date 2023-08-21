Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom (WAIC) is launching its new Wyo Wonders curriculum this fall. Wyo Wonders is a free elementary curriculum focused on helping students understand Wyoming’s core heritage industries of agriculture, minerals and energy, outdoor recreation, and tourism.
Wyo Wonders continues the legacy of stewardship-based education for Wyoming students that WAIC’s previous curriculum, the Wyoming Stewardship Project, has previously fulfilled. The curriculum was written by teachers for teachers, equipping them with Wyoming-specific tools and resources for their classrooms. By completing the curriculum, students not only learn Wyoming’s history, but also study Wyoming’s core industries, how they are connected, and the importance of those industries today as they employ critical thinking skills and begin to envision their future careers in their home state.
“I am so excited to share this new curriculum with educators, students, our supporters, and folks all around the great state of Wyoming,” WAIC Executive Director Andrew Joannides said. “When I first saw it, it took me back to my childhood when my mom would take me to children’s museums. It feels exploratory, it is creative and inviting. We want this freshly branded curriculum to be memorable for the children who have access to it.
“As we all know, Wyoming is full of wonderful things. It is inspiring to know that our children can learn this starting in elementary school!”
Wyo Wonders is supported by WAIC, and its team of Education Advocates provides workshops for educators, along with as-needed support throughout the school year. Since the beginning of June, educators attending WAIC’s summer workshops have gotten their first look at the Wyo Wonders curriculum.
Wyo Wonders lessons and resources will be ready for the fall semester at www.wyowonders.org. This free curriculum is powered by WAIC. For more information, call Joannides at 307-369-1749.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.