Holly Baker from the Park County Children’s Library provided two Christmas books to read with the family this season.
“Mr. Willowby’s Christmas Tree” by Robert Barry
This classic, published in 1963, is a delight for all ages. A large tree arrives for Mr. Willowby’s mansion, a bit too tall for the parlor. The part snipped off the top would make a perfect tree for the upstairs maid, but it’s a tad too big. Well, that extra cut-off part gets passed along again and again, bringing joy to a whole forest of animals, ultimately adorning a mouse family’s house. The ending is a perfect surprise.
“The Christmas Boot” by Lisa Wheeler, illustrated by Jerry Pinkney
An award-winning author and illustrator have created a magical holiday story that will appeal to everyone. Hannah Greyweather lives a meager existence alone in a cabin in the mountains. What she wants more than anything is someone to talk to. Her life is changed when, out doing chores one day, she finds a magic boot in the snow that seems to grant wishes. This tale will prompt many discussions about the mysterious boot, its owner and about what’s truly important.
