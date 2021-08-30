An upcoming talk will examine the changes in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem over the last 30 years.
Bob Keiter, J.D., presents the talk “The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem Revisited: Law, Science, and the Pursuit of Ecosystem Management in an Iconic Landscape,” 12:15-1 p.m. Thursday at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium.
For those who wish to attend virtually, pre-register at us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_rOHwTJ1BStO4SnjUN3pVPw. After registering you will receive a Zoom link via e-mail. Use that link to log in and join the presentation.
Keiter is the Wallace Stegner Professor of Law, University Distinguished Professor, and founding Director of the Wallace Stegner Center for Land, Resources, and the Environ-ment at the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law.
Thirty years ago, the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem concept and ecosystem management surfaced as key to preserving this legally fragmented region’s public lands and wildlife in the face of mounting development pressures. Yellowstone’s grizzly bears were in sharp decline and wolves were absent from the landscape, while bison and elk management issues festered. The GYE’s national forest lands were subject to extensive logging, energy leasing, and other commercial activities that cumulatively threatened the region’s ecological integrity. In the face of extreme jurisdictional complexity and a strong commitment to agency discretion, a high-profile federal “vision” effort to improve and better coordinate resource management practices cratered under intense political pressures. Since then, however, much has changed in the GYE.
Keiter first explored the related GYE and ecosystem management concepts in the late 1980s and recently returned to the GYE to assess what has transpired during the past 30 years, what forces for change have been at work, and where GYE conservation efforts stand today.
