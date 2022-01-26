Friday, January 28th

Cody

Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.

Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.

JAMuary fundraiser for NextGen, 6 p.m., Olive Glenn Golf and Country Club. Ticket includes appetizer buffet, drink and entertainment from three local bands. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at The Thistle, Legends Bookstore, Pinnacle Bank, First Bank of Wyoming, Big Horn Federal, Olive Glenn and any NextGen member.

Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.

Sunday, January 30th

Powell

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Monday, January 31st

Cody

One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.

Powell

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

Tuesday, February 1st

Cody

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.