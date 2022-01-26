Friday, January 28th
Cody
Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.
Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse.
JAMuary fundraiser for NextGen, 6 p.m., Olive Glenn Golf and Country Club. Ticket includes appetizer buffet, drink and entertainment from three local bands. Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased at The Thistle, Legends Bookstore, Pinnacle Bank, First Bank of Wyoming, Big Horn Federal, Olive Glenn and any NextGen member.
Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.
Sunday, January 30th
Powell
Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Monday, January 31st
Cody
One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.
Powell
Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.
Tuesday, February 1st
Cody
Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.
Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.
