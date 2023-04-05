Separated by an ocean, over 3,000 miles and a cultural and language barrier, the U.S. Territory of Puerto Rico at first seemed like an intimidating new world for the students of Cody High School.
“I expected the Puerto Rican culture to not be accepting of others, for some reason,” 15-year-old Meadow Todd said. “But they definitely changed my mind. They were some of the most loving people I ever met. They didn’t mind bringing us into their territory and letting us try things.”
After spending a week in the territory as part of a CHS-sanctioned spring break trip from March 20 to 27, Todd and her classmates smile as they share stories of swimming with stingrays, salsa dancing and soaking up the sun on San Juan Beach, and of the unexpected human connections they made on their journey.
“It was a great experience getting to know people — not just within our own small group, but in another territory far away,” 17-year-old Landen Gallagher said. “We made those connections and we’re better for it. It was cool to see how Puerto Ricans do things differently, and how there’s more similarities than we expected.”
Ryan Beardall, the CHS Spanish teacher who accompanied students on the trip, agreed.
“I’ve been to Mexico and I’ve been to Spain, and those definitely felt like
different cultures,” he said. “But the Puerto Ricans were just as American as we are; they just express it differently. We felt at home even though we were thousands of miles away.”
A total of 17 CHS students and five adults participated in the spring break trip, Beardall said. The trip provided an opportunity for students — many of whom had never left Wyoming — to experience a different culture for the first time and expand their horizons while doing so, he said.
“The kids got to learn lots of different content — biology, geology, anthropology, Spanish, government, ecology — in just a few days,” Beardall said. “And they didn’t just learn it, they experienced it. The greatest part for me was seeing them light up as they experienced something for the first time.”
Students explored many facets of Puerto Rico during their visit— from touring the territory’s capitol building to exploring the Rio De Camuy Caverns to swimming in a bioluminescent bay — and each student has a favorite memory.
“I enjoyed the snorkeling and the beach time,” 15-year-old Alyssa Despain said. “And swimming in the bioluminescent bay. We don’t have many of those around our part of the world.”
“I loved seeing all the street art,” 14-year-old Lily Stanger said. “It’s everywhere over there and it’s beautiful.”
Throughout their journey, the students learned about Puerto Rican culture with the help of local residents who taught them how to salsa dance and how to make mofongo— a fried plantain recipe — among other things.
Gallagher said he wants to introduce both salsa dancing and mofongo to his friends and family in Cody, even if the recipe may not translate with grocery store bananas.
“I will probably try to do the recipe at home, even though I’m not sure how it will turn out,” he said. “If nothing else, I’m glad I had the chance to try it.”
Gallagher’s classmates agreed that diving into a new culture — while intimidating at first — was a plunge worth taking, and the students created memories they’ll share for years.
“Puerto Ricans really do love to celebrate life and party together, and I’m so glad they let us be a part of the celebration,” Todd said.
