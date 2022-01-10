Jayson Erickson (right), of Meeteetse, was recently named a Wyoming 4-H Honors Member, which takes a minimum of seven years to achieve. Powell Extension Office manager Sabina Wyse (left) hands Erickson, an Upper Greybull 4-H Club member, his jacket.
