Concerts in the Park will be returning this year, with the first concert on Thursday, July 6. Local band Beacon Hill will be kicking off the summer series, performing from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in City Park.
“It’s our fourth year performing at Concerts in the Park,” band member Bucky Hall said. “And we’re pretty happy to be the opening act.”
Along with Hall, Beacon Hill is made up of Tim Waddell, Rusty Ballard, Scott Shaffer and Bob Redmond.
Waddell will be playing bass. Ballard will be playing lead guitar, providing vocals and playing the harmonica, while Shaffer will be on the drums and providing lead vocals. Redmond will be on guitar and mandolin with Hall playing the keyboard and providing backup vocals, Hall said.
The band, which has been together for 23 years, started in a garage.
“Everyone had been in a band at some point before,” Hall said. “And we all decided to get together and form a band.”
The band has only lost one of its original members since forming, and Hall said it has gotten better over the years.
They have performed all over northwest Wyoming and southern Montana, Hall added.
When performing, Beacon Hill mostly covers rock music and the blues, but will occasionally throw in a little bit of country music, Hall said.
“We do some songs from off the wall bands,” Hall said. “We cover everything in Rock n’ Roll from the 50s until now.”
For their performance in City Park July 6, Hall said the band hopes to get through 26 songs during their two-hour performance.
“We’re excited and nervous,” Hall said. “But we just welcome the opportunity to play in the park, and we’re grateful to the city for allowing us to play.”
Hall said the chance to perform again at Concerts in the Park allows the band to reach those who don’t usually get to hear them when they play around town. The band usually plays the local bar scene — such as Cassie’s and the Silver Dollar.
“It’s a great opportunity for people to hear us who don’t want to stay up late and for those who don’t go to bars,” Hall said. “We’re just excited to be playing in front of everyone we know.”
The band is most looking forward to attending an event that supports local live music, Hall said.
“We’re excited the city does this every year,” Hall said. “We’re just looking forward to being the opening act for a whole bunch of great bands.”
Concerts in the Park will take place every Thursday from July 6 until Aug. 24, with the last concert culminating in an ice cream social.
Every concert is free and open to the public, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets, the Cody Concerts in the Park Facebook page said.
During the event, the west side of 10th Street from Sheridan Avenue to Beck Avenue will be closed to allow for beverage and food vendors, a City of Cody newsletter said.
The event is hosted by the City of Cody, but is made possible through sponsorships and donations from local businesses or organizations.
For more information or to see the lineup for this summer’s concert series, visit the Cody Concerts in the Park Facebook page at facebook.com/codyconcertsinthepark/.
