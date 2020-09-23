An updated version of Gardening: Vegetables in Wyoming, publication B-1115R, is available for download as a PDF, HTML or ePub at bit.ly/wyo-grow-vegetables.
“The basic information was still valid, but varieties change all the time,” said Karen Panter, University of Wyoming Extension horticulture specialist. “We’ve updated variety information to include more recent introductions.”
Tips in the revised publication include crop selection, soil preparation and irrigation.
“It’s geared toward homeowners across Wyoming, especially now when more people are trying to be more self-sufficient,” said Panter.
