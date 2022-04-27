Northwest College is again offering a computer science endorsement program, beginning this summer, to all K-12 teachers. The professional development program is fully online, starts on June 1, and runs through May of 2023.
The endorsement is designed for teachers who wish to integrate computer science and computational thinking into their classrooms, and includes topics in structured programming, application development, cyber citizenship, robotics and more. The 15-credit program features five courses, beginning with “Introduction to Computer Science” on June 1.
“Teachers who have completed this program found the content to be fully engaging and applicable to their classrooms,” said Astrid Northrup, Chair of NWC’s Physical Science Division. “They also found the workload to be very manageable with their busy schedules.”
This is the third year in a row Northwest College has offered the program, which certifies teachers in Wyoming public schools to teach computer science in their grade band. The two previous cohorts included teachers from throughout the Big Horn Basin as well as other Wyoming school districts.
K-12 professionals who are interested in joining the new cohort at Northwest College should contact Northrup at Astrid.Northrup@nwc.edu or (307) 754-6066.
