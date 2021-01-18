Don’t forget about Cody dogs and cats.
The Park County Animal Shelter has a dog and cat food pantry outside the building to help those in need, and right now they could use some more on hand to give away.
In a Facebook post, staff said they need dog food especially, and they take all donations whether it’s opened, used or just a small amount. People can drop donations off right out front of the shelter or come on inside and say hello to the staff.
This is separate than the pet food fed to animals at the shelter, as the organization has a deal to use Hill’s pet food.
“Any food donations we get that are not Hills brand we put into our food pantry bins,” said the shelter’s Nichole Schultz. “The pantry is for anyone in the community who might be in need of food for their dogs or cats.”
She said they also usually keep the wet dog food for shelter dogs as well as wet cat food but if they have extra they do throw that into the food bins also.
“Your donations help members of our community who may be struggling to feed their furry companions,” the post states. “Thank you for all of your support. We have such a wonderful community here in Cody.”
