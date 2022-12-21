The picture occupies prime real estate in our living room. It is from 1993, and my wife and I and our two kids, ages 3 and 6, are standing next to a snow-covered noble fir.
We were in the Mt. Hood National Forest on our first real Christmas tree expedition. It was a near perfect day with just enough snow to make it fun. That day was the first of a run of years where the Christmas tree hunt was eagerly anticipated and, more importantly, always seemed to live up to the hype.
The picture captures a magical family moment in time. I didn’t know then how much, 20 years later, I would value the moment captured in that photo.
Nor did I realize just how elusive those magical moments can be.
One last time
My future son-in-law is sick, and I’m only slightly ashamed to admit, I couldn’t be happier. It’s the flu and, while unpleasant, he will get over it. But today is this year’s Christmas tree expedition, and his illness means he will remain at home.
Perhaps for the last time ever, just the four of us will be together on this excursion. Our daughter, Kate, will be married this May. The Christmas tree hunt is still a favorite family day for her – even at age 26.
However, families evolve, and even though they are not married, they are a package deal now. It is no longer the four of us. It is the five of us.
While I very much like the five, I will greatly miss the four, and I’m not quite ready to give it up yet.
The annual Christmas tree expedition prevailed through our kids’ high school years – even overcoming the dreaded early teen years when kids don’t want to be seen with their parents doing anything. It was, however, interrupted the last several years as both kids attended college out of state.
So, there is a spring in my step and a smile on my face as the four of us pile into the SUV.
I slip in the first Christmas CD of the season (family rule: we do not listen to Christmas music until we are in the car going to get the tree).
We are headed to a U-cut tree farm in the western suburbs, not the Mt. Hood National Forest; yet with Frank Sinatra singing “The Christmas Waltz” and laughter bubbling up from the back seat, I think of that magical moment from 1993 captured in the picture in our living room.
Magical family moments are funny things. All families seem to search them out and, frequently, try to create them. However, it often seems the harder you try to create them, the more elusive they become.
As my daughter approaches marriage, I’ve learned that the best of the magical moments often are not planned; they just happen.
A routine trip to the beach turns up the most amazing sunset ever. A common family dinner becomes a hilarious lesson in family history when Grandpa begins to spin a tale about his grandfather who came over on the boat from Denmark.
A Christmas tree hunt becomes so much more than just a drive to get a tree. Interestingly, it is often well past “the moment” before you realize just how magical it was.
We wind through the farmland and rolling hills dotted with small Christmas tree farms. Pockets of fog huddle in random corners, and with the temperature near 32 degrees, the larger evergreens shimmer with the lightest coat of frost. We arrive at the tree farm, and, without too much fuss, we find a tree we all agree on. There is a picture this year, but it is of my son’s “plumber’s crack” as he is bent over cutting the tree. It is destined for my daughter’s Instagram account.
Once the tree is secured on top of the car, we head for a favorite local haunt for lunch. We talk Christmas presents, party schedules and wedding details, while college football plays on multiple televisions, dividing me and my son’s attention.
My wife and daughter dive deep into a wedding question that can and should be resolved without my input. As Notre Dame hits the Red Zone, my son zeroes in on that TV.
I pause.
I’m not sure they realize this truly may be one of the last times the four of us – just the four of us – are together on this or any other excursion. That’s a very real, yet melancholy thought I hope will not be today’s only take away. I rationalize. If not magical, today at least will be memorable, a bookmark in the unavoidable evolution of our family.
The Book of Matthew tells us “a man will leave his father and mother and be united to his wife.”
The same is true for the woman. She also leaves her father and mother. I will let my daughter go – because I must. I will embrace that change in our family when it becomes official.
But, if only for today, I will hold onto our family of four, as tightly as I can.
Story series: Anyone can write
Nearly 40 years in the business have taught me that readers are bombarded and overwhelmed with facts. What we long for, though, is meaning and a connection at a deeper and more universal level.
And that’s why the Cody Enterprise will be running, from time to time, stories from students who are in my writing class, which I’ve been teaching for the past 10 years in Portland, Ore.
I take great satisfaction in helping so-called non-writers find and write stories from their lives and experiences. I remind them if they follow their hearts, they will discover they are storytellers.
Tom Hallman Jr.
