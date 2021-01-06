A secret panel of judges has selected the 2020 winning entries of Cody’s 19th Annual Christmas Holiday Decorating Contest.

The contest was sponsored by Marge Wilder/Wilder Enterprises, Wade and Carisa French/Cody Trolley Tours/Sweets Soda Pop Bar.

Holiday Decorating Contest Winners 2020

Lifetime Achievement Awards: Karma Andricci; Gene and Kandi Parker

Grand prize commercial: The Silver Dollar Bar

First prize commercial: Monies Boutique, Treasured Memories

Grand prize residential: Justin and Taylor Mariani

First prize residential: Roger & Tina Shaffroth, Dave McWilliams

Trolley riders favorite, commercial: The Silver Dollar Bar

Trolley riders favorite, residential: Justin and Taylor Mariani

