A secret panel of judges has selected the 2020 winning entries of Cody’s 19th Annual Christmas Holiday Decorating Contest.
The contest was sponsored by Marge Wilder/Wilder Enterprises, Wade and Carisa French/Cody Trolley Tours/Sweets Soda Pop Bar.
Holiday Decorating Contest Winners 2020
Lifetime Achievement Awards: Karma Andricci; Gene and Kandi Parker
Grand prize commercial: The Silver Dollar Bar
First prize commercial: Monies Boutique, Treasured Memories
Grand prize residential: Justin and Taylor Mariani
First prize residential: Roger & Tina Shaffroth, Dave McWilliams
Trolley riders favorite, commercial: The Silver Dollar Bar
Trolley riders favorite, residential: Justin and Taylor Mariani
