Forward Cody is seeking funding for the second expansion of the Elk Plaza greenspace.
Conceived with the idea that community synergy is best fostered when there are places for people to meet and gather, Elk Plaza is an ongoing project to develop a previously unused corner of Sheridan Avenue and 11th Street. After securing more than $10,000 in grant funds and consulting the public on what features they most desire, the spokeswoman Missy Burns said the organization now wants to ensure that this project is able to reach its full potential.
Changes and updates to the park will include expanding the usable space to install a new paved patio, an interactive metal paneled fence, modern multicolored flexible seating, custom built tables with integrated table-top games, and wind screens. Please consider donating towards the community vision of this project, and providing Cody with another invaluable place to foster meaningful connections.
As a ‘thank you’ for contributions, Forward Cody is offering the following incentive tiers:
$100-plus: Name displayed on fencing
$250-plus: Name and logo displayed on fencing and two limited edition Elk Plaza T-shirts
$500-plus: Name and logo displayed on fencing and listed/credited on @thesquare website and three limited edition Elk Plaza t-shirts and one month of free membership @thesquare
$1,000-plus: Name and logo displayed on fencing and listed/credited on @thesquare website and five limited edition Elk Plaza t-shirts and six months of free membership @thesquare
Visit Forward Cody’s Elk Plaza GoFundMe, Facebook page, or atthesquarecody.Com/elk-plaza to donate or for more information.
