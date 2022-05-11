Chess players of all ages and abilities are invited to the Cody Library on Saturday for the return of the Park County Chess Open. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. before the tournament begins at 9. Players will be broken down into two groups (Royals and Rookies) based on chess experience and skill level. Each player will then play 4-6 rounds throughout the day. Lunch and prizes will be provided by the library.
Chess is based on being creative and strategic. It never repeats itself and there are never two equal matches. The Park County Chess Open is free and open to everyone. For more information, call the Cody Library at (307) 527-1880.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.