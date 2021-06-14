The Meeteetse Museums is taking reservations for the Legend Rock Tour on Saturday, led by Dr. Lawrence Loendorf. This year, State Parks is requiring tours be limited to 10 people, so there will be two tours: one at 9:30 a.m. and the other at 11.
Because of the State Parks restrictions, you are required to sign up before the event by calling (307) 868-2423.
Emails or Facebook messages do not reserve your spot. You must show up on time and must meet on-site. Tours are first come, first serve based on advanced registration. There is a wait list. If you cannot make the tour but have reserved a spot, call and cancel so someone else can enjoy the experience.
Dr. Lawrence (Larry) Loendorf was born and raised in Montana. He has BA and MA degrees in anthropology and archaeology from the University of Montana and a Ph.D. from the University of Missouri-Columbia. He taught at the University of North Dakota for 22 years and then moved to undertake research and teaching at New Mexico State University. Currently, he is the President of Sacred Sites Research, Inc., a non-profit company that is dedicated to protecting ancient pictograph and petroglyph sites.
Loendorf’s early career was mainly as a “dirt” archaeologist. Working with field crews, he located and excavated dozens of sites in the Pryor Mountain-Bighorn Canyon region and on the High Plains from North Dakota to New Mexico. For the past 30 years he has concentrated on rock art related research projects. This research was in Montana, Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico, although he directed a three-year project recording rock art sites in Canyon de Chelly, Ariz.
He has written numerous scholarly articles with two books directed primarily toward rock art, “Ancient Visions: Petroglyphs and Pictographs from the Wind River and Bighorn Country, Wyoming and Montana” and “Thunder and Herds: Rock Art of the High Plains.” He has also completed research into the former lifeways of the Sheep Eater Indians in Yellowstone National Park, writing the book Mountain Spirit: The Sheep Eater Indians of Yellowstone (available in the Meeteetse Museums Gift Store, members receive 10% off).
To register for the tour on June 19 or for more information, call the Meeteetse Museums at (307) 868-2423. The Museums are open Tuesday – Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
If you go
What: Meeteetse Museums Legend Rock Tour
When: 9:30 and 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Legend Rock
Info: Call (307) 868-2423 to sign up
