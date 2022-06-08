Friday, June 10

Cody

Talk & Book Signing: Race and the Wild West, noon-1 p.m., Buffalo Bill Center of the West Coe Auditorium. Award-winning author Laura J. Arata discusses her book “Race and the Wild West: Sarah Bickford, the Montana Vigilantes, and the Tourism of Decline, 1870-1930.”

Pinochle club, noon. For more information, contact (307) 250-2888.

Food pantry, 2:30-5:30 p.m., Mannahouse. 

Karaoke, 7-11 p.m., VFW Hall.

 

Saturday, June 11

Cody

Beck Lake Challenge, registration starts 9 a.m., walks starts at 10, Beck Lake Park.

Cody Farmers Market, 9 a.m.-noon, Bob Moore Parking Lot.

Cody Center Circus, noon-5 p.m., Cody Center for Gymnastics at 183 Blackburn St. Family friendly day of live music, carnival games, competitions, food, face painting and more. Proceeds from the event go toward CCPA/CCGA student programs and competitions.

“Beat the Heat” fundraiser, 4:30-8 p.m., dinner at 6:30, Riley Arena. Night of family fun includes a spaghetti dinner, games, Black Jack tables, cornhole and more. The event supports the Riley Arena, Park County Youth Hockey, Yellowstone Quake Hockey and the Cody Figure Skating Club.

Powell

Yellowstone Weavers and Spinners Guild meeting, 1-4 p.m., Gestalt Studio. Will be dyeing with natural dyes. Have clean fiber in cheese cloth bags. If doing white yarn Mary will have stuff for a presoak to help it dye. Meetings are open to the public. Call (307) 202-0130 for more information.

 

Sunday, June 12

Powell

Eagles breakfast, 8-11 a.m., 131 N. Clark St.

 

Monday, June 13 

Cody

One-on-One Device Training, 1-3 p.m., Cody Library.

Food truck festival, 5-9 p.m., Geysers. 

Powell

Eagles meeting, 7 p.m., 131 N. Clark St.

 

Tuesday, June 14

Cody

Morning Mingle, 7:30-9 a.m., The Ivy. Networking/discussion series focuses on women’s issues in business and the workplace. 

Crisis Intervention Services support group, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Call (307) 587-3545 or (307) 754-7959.

 

Let us know about your event. Email zac@codyenterprise.com.

