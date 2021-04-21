By ZAC TAYLOR
Sage Creek Community Club is preparing for its 100th anniversary celebration next year.
In order to do a big celebration, the club is selling raffle tickets for a limited edition 11x14 print –20x24 framed – of “Clarks Fork Winter Morning” by Reid Christie.
Raffle tickets cost $5 each or five for $20. The drawing is limited to 500 tickets and will be held May 7.
For a ticket or more information, contact John Ulmer, (307) 272-0068, Luke Hopkin at Farmer’s Insurance or Phyllis Claudsen at Sage Realty.
The Sage Creek Community Club building was initially built for dances, dinners and other community functions. When it was built in the early 1920s it housed a kitchen, coal bin, cloak room and dining area in the basement as well as a dance hall, stage and cloak rooms upstairs, according to the club history.
The first dance was held in 1925. Bathrooms would not be added for decades.
It is the last area clubhouse still used for its original purpose.
