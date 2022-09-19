On a sunny spring day, Cody resident Mona Linville, 90, got to revisit the home of her childhood. She hadn’t been on the property in nearly 80 years.
“She was just as happy as could be,” said Robyn Cutter, assistant Park County archivist.
Through her research, Cutter discovered that the cabin and the land surrounding it play an integral part in Cody’s past, a connection built on repurposed wood, old cinema and well-known early residents.
The dugout
You’ve probably seen it, the old log cabin nestled into the hillside to the east of the Belfry Highway. It may look a little dilapidated, but it has every right to, dating back to at least the early 1930s in its construction. Over the years, it’s been known as the Thompson Cabin and less formally as the “dugout cabin.”
It was a cabin that housed Mona Linville and her seven siblings for a short period of time during their childhood. Aside from a root cellar and a hallway, the cabin has just one room. In some ways it held even more rustic charm than “A Little Home on the Prairie,” as Linville’s brothers slept in a hallway, and the rest of the Thompson family all made their sleeping quarters in the main room of the cabin.
“Can you imagine all of those children staying in there?” Cutter said.
Both of Mona’s parents were true Western pioneers. Mona’s father Oscar Thompson competed in rodeo in Canada and then rode for Buffalo Bill in his show. Thompson met his future wife, Catherine McIntire, while working at the Pitchfork Ranch and she at the Pallette Ranch working for A.A. Anderson.
The Thompsons moved into the cabin after their old home burned down near the fish hatchery, which is Trail Creek Ranch property today. Oscar Thompson deeded that land to the State of Wyoming and the family paid $1,500 for 645 acres where the Thompson Cabin sits today. The cabin was used as a temporary home for the family while Oscar Thompson built a bigger house about 100 yards away.
Memories flooded back to Linville on her trip back. She still could remember exactly where old dishes and other items were buried, and the awful smell of a sheep butchering that forever stopped her from eating the animal.
During the visit, Bob McMillin, who now owns the property, showed off the cabin’s 25-foot deep root cellar, which was likely built first in construction. Cutter found newspaper articles from the late 1920s and early 1930s mentioning how Linville’s father used logs from a home they homesteaded on near Monument Hill for the cabin.
Linville remembers her mother being asked by officials, likely from the Burlington Railroad, if they could dump blue and white dishes from the Cody Inn on their land, to which she obliged.
“We as kids would go over and dig around there,” she said. “We found little saucers, little butter dishes.”
They also repurposed a red toilet seat from Burlington that they used in their outhouse, which Linville described as being particularly comfy.
Oscar Thompson died on Linville’s 5th birthday in 1936 and her mother sold the property in two chunks seven years later, one to Cecil McMillin and the other to Cecil Stafford. The family moved to town and never looked back.
At the age of 14, Linville worked for Ed Summers at Wigwam Bakery, today the home of Legends Bookstore. Working this job, she has memories of delivering baked goods to the Heart Mountain Relocation Center, which therein lies another connection to the cabin property.
Bob McMillin, who was handed down the property from his grandfather, has a horse corral made of recycled wood from the Heart Mountain Relocation Center, wooden planks now in their third iteration of use.
A photo in the McMillin home also shows a barracks building that was brought over from Heart Mountain and kept in its original form for some time.
Wood from the Internment Camp was dispersed throughout the Big Horn Basin and repurposed into other structures including a few buildings on County Road 2ABN, the VFW hall in Powell and a couple structures at George Farms, said archeologist Chris Finley.
The new Thompson house eventually collapsed after the family sold the land. Part of it was moved to Sage Creek, while the other two parts were used on the McMillin ranch where they were repurposed.
The Arland and Corbett Trading posts that were built in the 1880s also were located on McMillin’s current property. Part of the Corbett structure was repurposed as a horse corral that is still used today. A dirt road running through the property was the original road running to Cody from this area.
“There’s so much history in this country, it’s unbelievable,” Finley said.
Chicken and lamb sheds were also brought over from the Thompson property and still stand today. As a child, Linville got a spanking from her sister in the chicken shed, which she remembers as clear as day.
“She pulled a hangstrap out and gave me a spanking,” she remembered, looking wistfully around the wood beams of the rustic structure. Linville chuckled remembering how big the shed used to seem as a child. “We used to play all sorts of games in here.”
Joining her on the visit was Margaret Forester, a niece her family adopted and will be buried on the Thompson family plot at Riverside Cemetery. Linville is the youngest and last surviving of the eight Thompson children.
Wiry, strong and quick-witted, she still works out at the Cody Rec Center on a daily basis. Her longtime friends Becky Aus and Mack Provart tipped Cutter off to her story, and through this tip Cutter was also able to find a theatrical connection to the cabin property.
The big screen
Long before movies were common and before many had sound, Cody had a place on the big screen. In the midst of Western expansion and the roaring twenties, a movie was filmed at what later became the Thompson property.
Then known as the Hargreaves Ranch, the 1925 silent film “Rider of the Painted Horse” was shot, featuring Cody resident Bob Richard’s uncle Will Richard, who played the villain. On this same property the 1918 silent Western “The Hellcat” was also shot, featuring famous opera singer Geraldine Farrar and three other well known actors of the time. It is unknown whether any copies of this movie remain.
“Rider of the Painted Horse” came about when Thelma Spiegelberg (Borner) wrote to a Western magazine and suggested the Cody area for shooting a movie. Her letter inspired movie producer Carl Theobald to come out and start hiring residents for a volunteer cast that included hundreds of people. The lead actor quit the role once he got to Cody, so he was replaced by Cody resident Vern Stahl. Other locals making an appearance included Josh Dean, Ina Moore and the entire Borner family. Around 200 locals in all participated.
The one hour movie was filmed by F.J. Hiscock, a well-known local photographer who owned a photo studio in downtown Cody.
Painted Horse tells the fictional tale of an attempted abduction of a rancher’s daughter made by a Native American, for the purpose of marrying her to the villain, Will Richard.
The movie has some cringe-worthy moments. The actors’ inexperience is evident and Native American characters are referred to as “redskins” on multiple occasions. But its historical significance is undeniable and the genuine enthusiasm each actor played in their roles warms the heart.
“Making the movie was lots of fun with parties every night,” Spiegelberg said in a 1997 Enterprise story.
There are also a number of scenes where geographic landmarks like cottonwood trees and rock plateaus can be identified.
The 16 mm film was originally two hours long, but eventually cut in half for the final cut. Although separate sections of the movie were sold off, the movie never made it to the big screen because it lacked a well-known actor and came out around the inception of movies with sound, then known as “talkies.” But to locals none of this likely mattered, as the movie premiered at the Cody Theater to a sizable crowd.
Cutter said the movie hadn’t been played for many years before recently digging it up in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West archives. She hopes to host a public showing at the Cody Theater soon.
With a broad smile across her face, Linville seemed to be having the time of her life on that blustery April day. A lot has changed in Cody since those days at the cabin, but the land and its history is getting brought back into the limelight.
Finley plans to move the cabin to Deaver soon so it can be cared for and preserved in regards to its historical significance.
“It’s just exciting for her (Linville) to have so much interest in her family after all this time,” Cutter said.
