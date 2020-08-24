A laboratory is looking for volunteers in Cody, with or without a diagnosis, for a Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis study.
The Wyoming Health Innovation Living Laboratory recently received Institutional Review Board Approval for their Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis study “Digital Quantitative Measurements in ALS” with Biogen.
This is a pilot study testing the feasibility and utility of digital quantitative measurements in clinical trials for people with ALS. Participants will be compensated for their time and will have the opportunity to experience advanced digital assessment tools in Cody. The study began in August.
If you are interested in participating in the study visit whill.ai, or call (307) 568-2275.
About the study
There is an urgent need to improve and quantify clinical assessments of physical and cognitive function in people with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis.
Such quantitative assessments of function may help understand patients’ current physical functioning, predict near-term mobility challenges, and fall risks and improve clinical trial design.
Using technology and digital quantitative measurements as a part of clinical assessments may provide an opportunity to yield highly specific, quantifiable information and improve current outcome measures for people in under served areas such as Wyoming.
