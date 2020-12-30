Cody Volunteer Fire Department calls:
Dec. 22, 9:03 a.m., 1230 Robert St. Structure fire rekindled, extinguished, 3 units and 20 personnel. Time in service: 57 minutes.
Dec. 24, 6:55 a.m., Park County Dump, mulch pile on fire, extinguished, 7 units and 20 personnel. Time in service: 1 hour 25 minutes.
Dec. 26, 5:28 p.m., 1601 8th St. Carbon monoxide alarm, investigated, 3 units and 14 personnel. Time in service: 17 minutes.
Dec. 26, 7:38 p.m., 2308 Sheridan Ave. Assisted PD in checking for carbon monoxide in house, 3 units and 18 personnel. Time in service: 22 minutes.
Dec. 27: 12:31 a.m., 2308 Sheridan Ave. Helped coroner with lift assist, 4 units and 13 personnel. Time in service: 1 hour 9 minutes.
Dec. 27, 9:08 a.m., mile marker 66 on WYO 120 S. Motor vehicle crash, assisted EMS, 3 units and 15 personnel. Time in service: 52 minutes.
