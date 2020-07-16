Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Cody Municipal Court include:
RESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Jerome Tachick, speeding, $112 fine; William Clark, careless driving, crash, $200, $10 court cost; Amy Lawrence, speeding, $116; Nicole Hough, speeding, $116; Flint Selby, Jr., speeding, $110; Jillian Westerhold, no liability insurance, bench warrant.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Norma Bloomer, disturbing the peace, $310; Kari Massin, disorderly conduct, $310.
NONRESIDENT
TRAFFIC OFFENSES
Warren Yoder, Greeley, Colo., $118; Jose Mendez Artal, Layton, Utah, speeding, $118; Bo Al, Sewickley, Pa., speeding, $143; Kasey Henke, Powell, speeding, $115; Henry McDonald, Charlotte, N.C., speeding, $128; Joshua Behrens, Florence, Ky., speeding, $109; Ethan Haywood, Meeteetse, open container by driver, bench warrant; Daniel Shorts, Baker City, Ore., no liability insurance, bench warrant.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Diann Moses, Rock Springs, public intoxication, $510; Alfredo Ramirez, Worthington, Minn., public intoxication, $510; George Albrecht III, Powell, public intoxication, bench warrant.
