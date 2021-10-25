October has been named National Farm to School Month, and this year Cody schools participated in a friendly interstate competition called the Crunch Off.
The competition pits states against each other to see who can get the most “crunches” into a local apple or other produce, per capita.
“Crunch off events encourage healthy eating and support local agriculture while celebrating Farm to School Month and highlighting the strength a community gains from farmer-school food service partnerships,” Cody School District nutrition director Gen Sheets said.
Every student who participated in school lunches on Oct. 6 was offered a serving of locally grown Dragon Tongue beans.
The beans, a Dutch wax variety that grows to about 6-8 inches long, have cream-colored pods with vivid purple markings and are exceptionally crisp and juicy.
“It was a way to celebrate the wonderful fruits and vegetables grown in the Mountain Plains Region,” Sheets said.
So far this school year, the Cody School District has invested $7,500 back into the community through purchases of local produce.
“We have processed 3,500 pounds of local fruits and vegetables per week for our meal and snack programs,” Sheets said. “The hard working school nutrition assistants deserve a shout-out. That is a lot of washing, slicing and dicing.”
All of the lettuce in the district’s meals come from Greybull Valley Produce.
That lettuce is grown in Greybull using hydroponics, keeping the produce 100% preservative and chemical free.
Greybull Valley Produce harvests fresh lettuce heads and brings them directly to the district’s central kitchen every week.
“We also take weekly, sometimes biweekly, farm fresh deliveries from Shoshone River Farms and Farm Table West, which is a local food hub, with orders often filled by Lloyd Craft Farms of Worland,” she said.
Produce featured this year include:
• Mixed lettuce heads
• Orange, purple and yellow carrots
• Celery
• Yellow, white and red onions
• American, Asian and English cucumbers
• Icicle and English breakfast radishes
• Sweet crimson and yellow Amarillo watermelon
• Orange, purple, yellow and red tomatoes
• Green, purple and orange bell peppers
• Athena and sugar cube cantaloupe
• Broccoli
• Cauliflower
• Dragon tongue wax beans
• Lambkin melon
• Golden beets
“We have to give a lot of thanks to all of the people who have donated to our farm to school offers,” Sheets said. “That is all of the friends and family who donated in memory of David Nelson, families who have chosen to donate their remaining lunch balances and citizens of the community who are always silently helping us forge strong bonds.”
