The Cody Lions Club Turkey Day returns for its 51st year on Saturday, but this year it’s without the marquee bird.
“Due to the avian flu, our turkey numbers are limited,” Lions Club Turkey Shoot Chairman Larry Wright said. “I started looking for turkeys in April and couldn’t get any.”
The Lions Club was only able to get around 300 turkeys, when in a normal year they would have gotten between 1,200 to 1,300. But attendees shouldn’t worry, as they have made up the difference by buying around 3,000 two-pound chickens for the event on Saturday, Nov. 19 in Bob Moore parking lot from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
During the event, there will be various games, which can be played with the purchase of game tickets that are $1 each.
There will be a dart game to pop balloons, a golf game, the gobble wheel, the turkey shot, basketball hoop game, football throw, horseshoes and throwing turkeys through a hula hoop.
“There’s seven or ten games that we roll out every year that are a big hit,” Wright said. “And it’s always fun to come down and fire a .22 at a target for a turkey. People seem to love it.”
Playing these games gives attendees a chance to win a turkey or chicken.
Raffle tickets this year are $50 and can be bought at the Irma, Pinnacle Bank, Denny Menholt Chevrolet, Eastgate Cleaners, the Elks and Reno Collision Center.
Another option is to go through Cody Area Classifieds on Facebook, ask for a Lions Club member and get tickets from them, Wright said.
And raffle tickets will be sold at the event all day as well.
That raffle ticket will enter attendees into a chance to win the grand prize, which is a 2022 Chevrolet 1500 4x4 Crew Cab. First prize will be a 5.56 custom AR rifle. Second prize is $1,000 cash, and third prize is $400 cash. Fourth prize is $300 cash, fifth prize is $200 in cash and sixth prize is $100 in cash.
“So you actually have eight different chances to win off of this one $50 ticket,” Wright said.
The club doesn’t have a specific fundraising goal this year, but hopes to make a positive impact on the community.
“We want to come out on a positive note and make sure that the community is happy and we have a lot of fun,” Wright said. “We don’t really set a goal because every year is different ... [but] as long as we come out positive and help the community out in some way, then we’re happy.”
While the funds raised will go toward all of the Lions Club’s community projects, Wright pointed out a few to mention.
Those projects include Heart Mountain Free Medical Clinic, Bob Moore Parking Lot repaving and tree planting, backpacks and coats for kids, Wyoming disabled hunters programs, cornea transplants and cataract operations for needy residents, and Operation Finally Home for veterans.
Funds will also go toward eye glasses and eye exams for needy residents, Arbor Day tree giveaway, the annual Easter egg hunt for children, Cody Regional Health Long Term Care Center, Buffalo Bill Center of the West, Rec Center, camps for the blind, benches, Downrange Warriors, the Lions Club International Diabetes program and many others.
“It’s one of those things that is a tradition in Cody,” Wright said. “It’s such a great organization to help fund because ... we help give back to the community in so many ways.
“Thank you to Cody residents. Our community is so giving on a day like the [turkey shoot], so brave the cold and come out and see us.”
For more information, visit business.codychamber.org/events/details/lions-club-turkey-day-8136.
