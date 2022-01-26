Many of today’s older adults grew up in a time when mental health problems were not talked about or understood as they are today, such as discussions on depression, for example, and many people considered mental health issues as “weaknesses” that could be cured by simply improving one’s attitude.
Now, of course, we understand that good mental health and good physical health are equally important to our well-being. As many as one in five older adults experience mental health concerns that are not a normal part of aging.
The most common are anxiety or mood disorders including depression and in most cases, these respond well to treatment. However, far too many older adults do not seek or receive the help they need. Undiagnosed and untreated mental health issues have serious consequences for older adults and their families.
Our population is aging. Approximately 75 million Americans will be over age 65 by the year 2030. That includes the 5.7 million adults aged 65 and older who binge drink and the 1.5 million over age 65 who used an illicit drug. while approximately 7,000 seniors die from opioid overdoses. As reported by the CDC, the growing number of older adults with mental health, substance-use disorders or both is likely to have a tremendous impact on the health and well-being of our nation.
Older adults have the highest suicide rate in the United States. Those 85 and over have the highest suicide rate; those aged 75 to 84 have the second highest. Older adults’ suicide attempts are more lethal. For those 65 and older, there is one suicide for every four attempts compared to one suicide for every 20 attempts for all other age groups.
Older adults can be helped with the same success as younger people. Medicare covers 80% of a physical health problem, but only 50% of a mental health problem. This is a barrier for many people seeking treatment.
Researchers estimate that up to 63% of older adults with a mental health disorder do not receive the services they need. Of those who commit suicide, about 75% have visited a primary care physician within a month of their suicide. Primary physicians fail to diagnose depression about 50% of the time. Only half of older adults who discuss specific mental health issues with a physician receive any treatment.
Changing bodies and chemistry, changes in family and friendships, and changes in living situations all have an effect on mental health and need to be considered for treatment. Sometimes helping solve problems, like transportation, can lower stress, improve community connections and improve outlook and mood.
Sometimes, however, important life changes can make you feel uneasy, stressed and sad. These changes could include the death of a loved one, retirement or dealing with a serious illness. Many older adults eventually adjust to these changes, while some may find more trouble adjusting.
Some warning signs of mental health issues in older adults may include: changes in mood or energy; a change in eating or sleeping habits; feeling unusually confused, forgetful, angry, upset, worried or scared; feeling numb or like nothing matters; smoking or drinking, taking drugs, more than usual; aggressiveness; hearing voices; and thinking of harming yourself or others.
Six ways to improve mental health in older adults are: play mind games (just as the body needs physical activity and stimulation to stay healthy, the brain needs stimulation to stay sharp and avoid cognitive decline as we age); get physical; stay connected with friends, get a new hobby; volunteer; and care for a pet.
“The great thing about getting older is that you get the chance to tell the people in your life who matter, what they mean to you.” –Mike Love
Overfield is an advocate for the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Park County.
