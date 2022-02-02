By JONNY CLINTON
While Covid put a strain on many people over the past couple of years, for the Wyoming high school speech and debate teams, the virtual and online debates of last year may have fundamentally changed the spirit of what debate is all about.
But now that speech and debate tournaments are back and in-person, the Cody High team is taking advantage and enjoying some early success to its season.
Paula Medina and Ashton Powell finished first in policy debate at the 51st Annual Trapper Rendezvous Forensic Tournament at Northwest College in early January.
Sadie Becker placed sixth in Congress.
Powell, a senior, also tied for best overall speaker, and with that honor was offered a $2,000 scholarship to attend Northwest College and join the speech and debate team.
“This is my first year doing this,” Powell said. “I love analyzing stuff and writing, so speech and debate seemed like the perfect outlet for that. I figured it’s my last shot at trying out this type of thing.”
This last shot has turned out to be a better shot than the majority of the most experienced high school debaters in the state put forth.
She and Medina followed up that first place finish with a second in policy debate at the Speak of the Devil Invitational in Evanston in mid-January.
They have been researching and debating the subject of polyfluoroalkyl substances in water and the effect they have on consumer health.
“We do drills and practice during the tournaments themselves,” Powell said. “We have four preliminary rounds so you learn to get really good really fast at making arguments off the top of your head.”
Plenty can be learned from watching other teams as to what is most persuasive to the judges, read how the judges are feeling and learn the importance of debaters knowing their case.
“A lot of cases can get torn apart if they don’t understand what they are arguing,” Powell said. “You need to understand your case, do your research and be prepared.”
Leading a large CHS team of around 12 students is first-year coach Shabnam Khan, who has eased into her rookie season as coach with a group that doesn’t need a whole lot of inspiration to focus on preparing or competing.
“This group can drive itself,” Khan said. “I am there for support and how they are gathering information. They are really talented and hard-working kids. They all seem to understand what the task is at hand.”
Rainey Powell took over for Ashton while she visited Laramie on a scholarship interview, teaming with Medina to earn anther first place finish in policy debate two weekends ago in Worland.
Sophomore Adeline Conaway followed up a fourth place finish in Evanston with another fourth place finish in Worland in informative speaking.
As a youngster she earned some valuable exposure to high school speech and debate by tagging along with her dad and the team while he was the CHS debate coach.
“Without that I never really would have known what speech and debate was or that it was something I would be interested in,” Conaway said. “It helped me understand how the tournaments went, what the standards are, and I got free food!”
Free food aside, the young scholar also got a look at the serious side of debate, and used it to help prompt her focus on her informative speaking subject of diagnosing and treating ADHD in girls, why they struggle with getting diagnosed with ADHD and the social standards inherent in men vs. women when it comes to the disorder.
And when it comes to speech and debate in general, very little can prepare a student for what he or she will face academically, socially or career-wise like participating in forensics.
Debaters are accepted at a higher rate to the top colleges and universities ,and debate sets the groundwork for successful careers in business, law, politics, academia and a number of other fields.
“Not only are we trying to improve their speaking skills, but also how to research appropriately, cite proper sources and think analytically,” Khan said. “You can’t let your emotions get the best of you. You have to think in a calm, rational manner and properly organize numbers, evidence and data to create intelligent thoughts and arguments.”
For those wanting to add speech and debate credentials to a resume, it really isn’t that difficult to get over that fear of public speaking, and it’s a skill set that will only help them in the future.
There may be two sides to every story, but the feeling about speech and debate is clearly one-sided with the CHS team.
“Even if you do have a fear of public speaking or don’t think you are that good at it, you should try it out,” Conaway said. “It’s really different in speech and debate, and if you win it feels really good. It’s a huge confidence boost. You can really hone in on some important skills, plus it’s a lot of fun.”
