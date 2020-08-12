Recent fines paid, bonds forfeited or other penalties imposed in Park County Circuit Court include:
RESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Sierra Lee, $105; Chad Fleming, $125; Eric Tew, $15; Quincy Richardson, $101; Daniel Bergum, $125; James Alexander, $130; Donald Seagreaves, $120; Deanna White, $101; Rachelle Pederson, $105.
RESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Brian Foss, permitting an unlicensed person to drive, $125; Chase Foss, invalid driver’s license, $125; Robert Kennedy, invalid permit, $70; Miquel Meza, no seat belt, $25; Connor Hamilton, property destruction under $1,000, jail 60 days, 60 suspended, 6 months unsupervised probation, $2,123.50; Thomas Neuens, 14-hour rule violation, $175; Elmer Ypparila, wasting or abandoning game fish, $170.
NONRESIDENT
SPEEDING OFFENSES
Ryan Walk, East Grand Forks, Minn., $120; Michael Fabel, Eden Prairie, Minn., $125; Armando Villanueva, Castle Rock, Colo., $90; Lara Galante, Denver, $115; Lydia Montanez, Lovell, $170; Jimson Arviso, Pindale, N.M., $84; Judy Skipper, Puyallup, Wash., $160; Benjamin Sellers, Billings, $105; Travis Barnett, Herndon, Ky., $145; Bhawani Chaulagain, North Chesterfield, Va., $135; Beth Simon, Spokane, Wash., $125; Bruce Pflaum, Mill Valley, Calif., $170; John McGannon, Austin, Texas, $170; Thomas Cook, Orange Park, Fla., $125; Trinette Langston, Lovell, $155; See Xiong, Appleton, Wis., $90; Trais Barhaug, Fort Collins, Colo., $145; Christian Margetson, Bozeman, Mont., $105; Marlana Davidson, Burlington, $185; Alec Smith, Lewistown, Pa., $188; John McGuire, Playa Del Rey, Calif., $88; Vinoth Natarajan, Henrico, Va., $75; Jimmy Rivas, Wheat Ridge, Colo., $140; Abby Kissler, Absarokee, Mont., $110; Mark Hoyt, Billings, $100; Samuel Caminos, Cranford, N.J., $160.
NONRESIDENT
OTHER OFFENSES
Charles Newton, Burlington, faulty engine, $100; Edmund Cowboy, Flagstaff, Ariz., no child safety restraint, $80; John Rummel, Friday Harbor, Wash., following too closely, $90; Ruth Sanchez, Cheyenne, no seat belt- passenger under 12 years old, $10; Theodore Sanchez, Cheyenne, no seat belt, $25; Denielle Mastre, Basin, no registration and improper tabs, $90; Joseph Cascio, Staten Island, N.Y., possession of controlled substances, $455; John Steffenauer, Bethel Park, Pa., driving with a suspended license, $70; Carl Benner, Riverton, invalid docs, $125.
