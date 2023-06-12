I was a small-town fella.
I reached for daydreams. Great ones. To survive.
The challenge was to groom them. Keep them relevant. Arranged neatly. Substantial enough to honor. Light enough to occupy slim mental places; thus, leaving room for more. I took the worthy ones when I left home.
Despite my careful ministrations, some dreams turned on me. Alas, sometimes by benign neglect. Some did not age well. Unable keep up with my to-and-fro maturation. One exception was the dream to be a college basketball coach.
It seemed like a good idea. At the time. After all, summers spent smoke jumping and winters coaching hoops seemed a workable arrangement. Risks were understood. Smokejumpers aged out early in the job market, a young man’s game.
Once this strategic physical decline started, I planned to have built up my hoops cred. I would reign over a large and noisy gym. An adoring crowd cheered my every slick hardwood move. This was a strong goal. I can still daydream that scenario.
That early winter, my first move was to secure a basketball team. I landed a full-time teaching position. A coaching gig for an ninth grade boys basketball team was included in the offer. This should have been my first hint that my so-called highway to success was leading to an early exit. I promptly blew right by those bright flashing red lights. I rationalized; I gotta start somewhere.
This first team was dogged and well meaning. However, we were short, slow and not well coached. At the end of the season, I lacked the vision for my next move. Coaches only move up the career ladder with a successful win-loss resume.
However, bigger forces were in play. The school district decided it had better start paying more attention to a recently enacted Federal law known as “Title IX.”
Very briefly put, Title IX required equal treatment of men and women in all things educational. This included equal treatment in all sports. The district figured I was wet enough behind the ears to foolishly take on the burden of making this all work. They were correct. In hindsight I should have looked before I leapt. Below, I have chosen nine challenges that first arose when Title IX came knocking. There are others.
This is the history of what happened and why it is so very difficult to introduce new ideas when older ideas persist and resist. Some old notions held by students and adults surprisingly surfaced. It all kick-started when the girls’ basketball team formed.
NEW LAWS. These decrees have many invisible wrinkles. They surface as the law ages. Then, all I saw was a new opportunity. It beckoned seductively. My blindered eyes saw but one shiny thing. I was head coach. Who carried the burden, and promise, of Title IX.
No roadmap. No guidance. Yes, to resistance. This raised narrow and broad challenges. They continue to this day some 40 years later. It is interesting to note that the US Supreme Court decided not to hear a new Title IX lawsuit in late December 2022. It was about challenging equal sport opportunities for female athletes.
TRYOUTS: I started with the narrow view. It was first necessary to form the team. I needed to select 12 players. There were three days of open “tryouts” [meaning anyone old enough could give it their best shot to make the team]. Alas, few had real life basketball chops. Due, in no small way, to lack of earlier opportunities. Some had never played. Others wanted to meet boys. I was able to select enough promising players.
FIRST THINGS FIRST (SHOELACES!): When running any type of group, start with the small stuff. Then, the very first topic at the very first practice was shoelaces. It was shocking how little thought they put in to lacing up basketball shoes. It was very poor form to have a shoe come untied in the middle of a game.
This was all new to them. It took a full practice to work up to laces and then proper shoes. I spent some of my extravagant pay to purchase correct laces.
HANDS: Next up were the hands. Long nails were fashionable, just not on the court. Long nails interfered with certain key basketball shots. They were also injury hazards. One player declined to modestly trim her nails and quit the team. Others knew nails grew back. Thankfully.
PRACTICE TIME: A big issue was practice place and time. The boy’s team had the real gym practice time priority. Right after school. Just walk to the locker room, change clothes and there you go.
I was helpfully told there was an option if we practiced right after school. It was the cafeteria. The concrete tiled floor had a small playing area once all the dining benches and seats were put away after lunch and the two lopsided rims and backboards were cranked into place. This was our “special place” for after school practice. Unless the drama kids needed the cafeteria for show rehearsals. The final insult: the rims were an inch short of regulation height.
I was brushed off when I complained. Brusquely. “It’s tradition, you know” was the response. It had always been done that way. Boys had always played in the real gym. This would continue because they had a future. Girls play time ended with high school graduation.
As a negotiated resolution, I was awarded the real gym if we started practice at 5:45 a.m. to allow time for the girls to shower and dress for school after a hot sweaty practice. We took it. Better than slipping on a dirty cafeteria floor. The final indignity was that some parents would or could not take their girls to school that early. So, I gamely picked up a few players each day on the way to practice.
MASCOTS: Next came the mascot muddle. The school’s mascot was The Bears. A couple of wags seriously suggested we go with “The Sows”. That idea quickly died. Thankfully. Our early Title IX teams went reluctantly with “Lady Bears” Several years later I learned that all teams were finally called The Bears.
UNIFORMS: Uniforms then became an unexpected hurdle. As if it wasn’t already difficult enough to tie our shoes correctly. The school principal pulled me aside and said the budget only allowed for new uniforms every couple of years. And, well, the order was already placed for all boys uniforms. Reluctantly, my players had to wear hand-me-down boy’s duds.
None of the used jerseys and shorts fit. The girls were appalled. I appealed to the team parents. Several volunteered to resize the uniforms. It worked fairly well as the uniforms had to last two years until new uniforms were finally ordered. Another player quit due to terminal embarrassment. She could not bear being seen wearing the uniform in public.
BALL SIZE: Next were the size of the basketballs. Girl’s hands are smaller than male athletes. We needed girl sized balls. Once again, we were told the team only got new balls every couple of years on the same schedule as the uniform change over. Thus, we had only new male sized basketballs. A savior appeared. One of our team fathers owned a clothing store. He used his connections to bring in girl sized balls.
FANS: The most irksome obstacle was that some town folk did not like the growth of girl’s athletics. The goal was to stop this expansion of teams. There were a variety of reasons.
Too expensive. Too unlady-like. Too much time away from school. Too distracting from studies. The “Feds” had no right to issue the Title IX mandates. God did not want girls dressed in seductive uniforms. Common sense prevailed and the girls’ teams continued to play.
HAIR: What can one say? The girls all had long hair. If unrestrained, it would fall into the eyes thus raising safety concerns. A hair blind player may not see a ball headed right at their nose in time to catch it. Head bands were suggested; and rejected as “Too Ugly”. Some put up ponytails. Others used barrettes. Most took their chances with wild untamed manes. Another dropped out.
All in all, you win some and you lose some. I persevered for two seasons balancing the old sports mentalities with the new. There was slow Title IX progress. In my unsophisticated view, the many unforeseen difficulties were too slow to solve. I foolishly thought girls’ sports had a weak collegiate future. I was sadly mistaken.
This dream expired on the cold concrete tiled cafeteria floor. The next slim mental dream file was pulled off the shelf. Law school looked promising.
(This is a story from a student in Tom Hallman’s writing class, which he’s been teaching for the past 10 years in Portland, Ore.)
