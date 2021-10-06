The Cody Council on Aging will hold its election of four Board Members on Monday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
The Annual Meeting will be held at 1 p.m. to announce election results and conduct other business.
Members must be current in membership two weeks prior to voting, in order to be eligible to vote.
