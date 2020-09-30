Western Wyoming Community College will host the annual Wyoming State Spelling Bee on March 20, 2021.
Discounts will be offered to schools that register with Scripps before Oct. 16, 2020.
Each year, 70-80 students from across the state participate in the competition. To be eligible to compete, the speller must not have reached his/her 15th birthday on or before Aug. 31, 2019, and the speller must not have passed beyond the eighth grade on or before Aug. 31, 2019.
Additionally, the speller must attend a school or home school that is officially enrolled with Scripps National Spelling Bee. Go to spellingbee.com to register.
Students who place first, second or third earn cash prizes and the first-place contestant has the opportunity to compete at the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.
“This is an incredible opportunity for some of our state’s brightest and most ambitious students to participate in friendly competition. It’s a memorable experience for students who get to meet their peers from across the state, tackle their nerves and test their spelling knowledge,” said Linda Day, State Spelling Bee Director.
Western Wyoming Community College is hosting the 2021 Wyoming State Spelling Bee on their Rock Springs campus with the help of the Wyoming Community Foundation and Explore Wyoming.
For more information contact lday@westernwyoming.edu or call (307) 872-1302.
