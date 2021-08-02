Music genres swing and rock n’ roll are based on movement. Folk music is about people, and gospel tunes originate from the Greek “good news.” But the blues? They’re emotion – pure and simple. In fact, Blues legend B.B. King put it this way, “Blues is a tonic for whatever ails you. I could play the blues and then not be blue anymore.”
And Mississippi Heat couldn’t agree more. Thankful to return to live performances, the band plays the bandshell stage 6-30-8:30 p.m. Thursday for the next Concert in City Park. Attendees should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.
Led by harmonica master and songwriter Pierre Lacocque, Mississippi Heat is a world-class Chicago blues band. Their motto is “traditional blues with a unique sound” as they “present fresh yet vintage-based musical ideas.”
Mississippi Heat is Lacocque; Daneshia Hamilton, lead vocals; Tom Holland, guitar; Brian Quinn, bass; Kenny Smith, drums/vocals; Terrence Williams, drums and Neal O’Hara, keyboard.
Lacocque and the band boast a reverence for Mississippi’s blues culture and music.
“We’re convinced that there is no deeper music than Delta-inspired blues to express what lies in everyone’s soul,” the band says.
Overseas and national touring have been an integral part of Mississippi Heat’s work for decades. Since 1991, they’ve shared their sound and message with audiences at concerts and festivals all over the U.S. and the world, including Scandinavia, Germany, France, Italy, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Canada, Tunisia, Finland, Venezuela, Mexico and Dubai.
And with each stop, the accolades roll in:
Living Blues Magazine routinely includes the band in the top spot on its radio charts. The magazine reports, “Mississippi Heat delivers its traditional urban blues with a freshness, energy and competence that makes them a treasure on today’s Chicago scene.”
And American Blues Scene announced, “The band is so tight that they could bind up a charging lion with the web of a spider.”
“Blues music helped me see the world as a place where all people feel and need to express themselves and be heard,” Lacocque explained in an interview with Michael Limnios of the Blues Network in Greece. “There are no barriers at the depth of feeling that blues brings. We are ONE. Blues reveals what I believe to be true: that this music represents the truth about what lies in our souls as human beings. Blues music talks about life’s struggles and joys we all experience from birth to old age. It reveals the depth of one’s soul.”
With titles like “Cab-driving Man,” “Warning Shot,” “Footprints on the Ceiling” and “Learned the Hard Way,” the band has 12 albums under their collective belts. Each one reflects the Mississippi Heat philosophy to celebrate life.
“It is to make the moment count,” Lacocque says. “At the end of the day, I would be honored if members from the audience tell me that Mississippi Heat left them with joy and hope.”
For more information, visit the group’s website at mississippiheat.net or their Facebook page, @mississippiheat.
With each Concert in the Park, local vendors are on hand, and Yellowstone Beer Fest’s beer garden features a selection of beers with all sales used to fund local nonprofits.
The final concert of the season is August 12 when the Powell Brothers wrap up the season with their country-rock tunes – their performance preceded by the annual ice cream social at 5:30.
If you go
What: Mississippi Heat performs at Concerts in the Park.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday
Where: City Park
bandshell
