The local child support program, Basin Authority, received the Wyoming Child Support Association Director’s Award recently. The State of Wyoming Child Support Program has been ranked number one in the nation for the past seven years, and Basin Authority is ranked number one in Wyoming.
The ranking is based on performance in four federal measures, and Basin Authority finished out the fiscal year in first place in all four categories.
Kristie Arneson, the State Director, presented the award.
“This team is hard working, passionate, dedicated and has committed a tremendous amount of time and effort ensuring families are being served and supported and most importantly that children are being put in a place of stability,” she said. “Numbers do not tell the whole story of this district, and I’d proclaim this group of people are the reason their numbers are what they are. First, this group shows pure passion for what they do, they embody and demonstrate this program’s value statement, which is to Serve Families with Excellence.
“One key component to an extraordinary team like this is leadership; and this district is fortunate to have powerful established and upcoming leadership.”
Basin Authority’s Executive Director and State Attorney, Jodie Thompson, said she was delighted with the acknowledgement for her staff and the work they do. “They are the most committed and compassionate group of women who are experts in state and federal child support laws and practices.”
Basin Authority has served the Big Horn Basin since 1995 and has offices in Cody, Basin and Worland. Services offered include paternity and child support establishment, modifications and enforcement of existing support orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.