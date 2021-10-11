The City of Cody is celebrating Halloween in many ways this month.
There’s everything from Halloween mini golf to downtown trick-or-treating, which will be Saturday, Oct. 30, the day before Halloween.
Having the event a day early, and not on a Sunday, is due to a longstanding agreement created by downtown merchants and schools.
Events include:
Pumpkin Plunge
Oct. 15,5-6:30 p.m., Rec Center. Cost is $5 for prepay, $7 at the door. Children under 2 are free.
There will be a charge for extra pumpkins.
Children will be able to jump in the pool, grab a pumpkin and head on over to one of the decorating stations. Costumes are encouraged, they just need to be able to get wet.
For more information, call (307) 527-3483.
Halloween Putt Putt
Oct. 22, 4-7 p.m., City Park. Cost is $5 with costumes, $7 without costumes.
Costumes are encouraged for all ages.
Event will include pizza, prizes and more.
Halloween Carnival
Oct. 29, 6-7:30 p.m., Rec Center. Cost is $5 for prepay, $7 at the door. Adults and children 2 and under are free.
Festivities include carnival games, a cookie walk, costume contest and Instant Expressions photo booth. There will also be a costume contest in multiple categories.
There will be a toddler room for children 3 and under.
Call (307) 587-0400 for more information.
Trick or Treat downtown Cody
Oct. 30, 4-6 p.m., Sheridan Avenue and other downtown businesses.
People can donate candy or money to help ensure all trick or treaters get their treats. Donations can be dropped off at either Big Horn Radio Network or the Cody Chamber.
Buffalo Bill FFA Haunted House
Times TBD at FFA barn
Eagles Haunted House
Oct. 29-31 at the Eagles Lodge in downtown.
