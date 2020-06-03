The Cody Senior Center’s Thrift Barn is set to reopen June 18.
Weather permitting, sidewalk sales are scheduled 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Monday-Saturday.
Executive director Jenny Johnstone-Smith said the center will not yet be open for dining room meals.
“The logistics of continuing curbside drive-up, home delivery, and reopening our Thrift Barn will increase both vehicle and pedestrian traffic in and during this unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak, we want to ensure that we are keeping people as safe outside the facility as we are keeping them safe inside.”
The board of directors will revisit a reopening date for dining inside the center at their June 24 board meeting.
Call the center staff if you have any questions at (307) 587-6221.
