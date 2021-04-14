It started in 1992 with a need for a couple of friends to finish a project on time.
Organizer Michelle Quick said it turned into 10 quilters at the Thomas the Apostle Retreat Center. The women completed the project for Paintbrushes Piecers Quilt Guild and decided to make the retreat a regular event.
“Then we ran out of room,” Quick said.
In 2004, with the popularity of the event bursting the walls of the retreat space, they moved to the Holiday Inn.
Last weekend they celebrated their 30th retreat at the hotel. Generally they have two per year but COVID-19 led to the cancellation of both last year, making this one extra special.
“Last year we didn’t see each other at all and this is when we see each other,” said Barbara Graham, another member of the original group of quilters.
Quick said hotel staff always know when the quilters are in town because of all the laughter emanating from the rooms.
People come from all over the state and as far as Texas and the west coast for the event, which even regularly hosts father-daughter pairs.
It’s a chance for them to come together to share tips, catch up and simply enjoy each other’s company. Each one of them also had a project to complete.
While almost every table included a large sewing machine, Graham’s was underneath the table.
“I like to do handwork,” she said. It relaxes me. I’ve done it for so long, if I don’t have something in my hands I feel they ought to do something.”
Fellow local Ann Trosper brought her cutting board to get started, shaping pieces of fabric to form the designs of an intricate quilt to feature 12 blocks, each of which contains 48 individual pieces inside.
“The more time you take on (the cutting) end, the better it is on the other end,” she said as she pressed the seam down on two pieces of cloth.
It wasn’t all work though. She frequently stopped to display parts of her quilt and chat with others. As another of the group who started in the early days, she wants to see the event continue to expand.
There were 48 quilters last weekend and the fall event is usually the larger one with more than 70.
Trosper learned quilting as a youth in 4H and is now excited to pass it on to others.
“Doris Johnson, my 4H leader, was one of the people who changed my life forever,” she said. “Now I want to pass that love of quilting to someone else.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.