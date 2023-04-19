Cody High School’s Sahale Allen and Adeline Conaway are state champion debaters just months away from a trip to nationals, but they’re not strangers to the fear and dread that fills the pit of your stomach when it comes time to speak in front of an audience.
Allen, a senior who started debating in her junior year, said her fear was once so bad that she completely ghosted a debate partner during an early practice round, and had to have a “come to Jesus moment” with coach Shabnam Khan before she came back.
“I remember being like ‘Oh my god, I can’t do this,’”Allen said. “But coach was like ‘Get back in the room please,’ and after I did another practice round, I realized it wasn’t that bad. I thought everybody was infinitely smarter than me, but I realized that wasn’t true.”
Allen has come a long way since that practice round, but even she was amazed she qualified for the 2023 National Speech and Debate Tournament last month. She qualified in policy debate alongside her teammate Conaway, a junior with whom she has only competed with in two tournaments.
“She is super adaptable and really stepped up when I needed a partner in January,” Allen said of Conaway. “ She’s very smart and very good at everything we try to do in debate. She’s the best partner I could have asked for.”
Conaway returned the compliments.
“I do listen a lot to what Sahale says in debates, not just because she’s a good leader, but because she’s a great thinker,” Conaway said. “She’s really good at making arguments.”
Policy debate is an event in which teams of two students advocate for and against a resolution that calls for policy change in the United States government, Allen said.
Each team member is given an opportunity to make two speeches and has one chance to ask questions of their opponent and have questions asked of them, Conaway said.
“It is definitely a research-based event that requires a lot of analytical thinking,” Khan said. “They have to think on their feet, and they are going up against competitors that are thinking on their feet as well. They have to be prepared to attack the other case and to respond to attacks on their case.”
This year, the general subject of the policy debate competition involved the United States’ relationship with the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and how the two can increase their security cooperation in the areas of artificial intelligence, biotechnology and cybersecurity, Conaway said.
At their nationals-qualifying competition in Rock Springs on March 3, the girls argued for better cooperation in addressing security concerns raised by social media app TikTok. These concerns have dominated the geopolitical conversation in recent months, Allen said — so much so that the girls are having to start from scratch when developing their case for the national competition.
“Since governments are currently reacting to these things, it’s not really a problem that needs to be solved anymore,” Allen said.
The girls said they are currently developing their new case for the national competition in Phoenix and Mesa, Ariz., beginning on June 11, and have asked to keep it a secret until after the competition.
They practice roughly three times a week, Conaway said, and are also fundraising for the nationals trip, which is expected to cost roughly $7,500.
Regardless of how things go at nationals, Allen and Conaway said they’ve grown a lot during this season of competition. Conaway said she’s excited to bring that new knowledge to her senior year on the CHS debate team, while Allen will put her debate skills to use while studying law at the University of Edinburgh in Scotland beginning this fall.
“I feel like I’ve come a long ways in my analytical thinking and in my speaking,” Conaway said. “I’m a lot more confident now. A big part of debate is just acting like you run the world a little bit, and I think we’ve both gotten pretty good at doing that.”
If you would like to assist Allen and Conaway in their nationals fundraising efforts, please reach out to Allen at sahale.allen@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.