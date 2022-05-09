Where is William F. “Buffalo Bill” Cody buried? Depends on who you talk to… Many folks in the Cody area – as well as some in the Denver – area, have heard parts of this story and debated the question. On Thursday, May 12 at noon in the Buffalo Bill Center of the West’s Coe Auditorium, Bob Richard, with special guests Mike and Margie Johnson, presents a free, illustrated talk exploring the story – and its various avenues – of where Buffalo Bill is buried.
In this presentation, part of the “Local Lore with Bob Richard” series of monthly talks, Bob, Mike, and Margie share their own thoughts on Buffalo Bill’s final resting place based the stories they’ve heard from family and friends, as well as their own research.
The Local Lore series is hosted and coordinated by the Center’s McCracken Research Library. While the free talks generally take place the third Thursday of each month, this May installment, in addition to the June talk, instead take on the second Thursday of the month.
Bob Richard
A lifelong Wyoming resident, Richard’s varied experiences are pure West. He worked at guest ranches, guided horse and hunting trips, ranched, and for 37 years owned and operated Grub Steak Expeditions, personally touring thousands of visitors from around the world through Yellowstone and its ecosystem.
Educated at the Universities of Wyoming, Arizona, and California (Fresno), Richard has served as a teacher and school administrator, a decorated United States Marine Corps pilot in Vietnam, and, for 21 years, helped coordinate American Red Cross service and relief activities in the western United States.
Mike & Margie Johnson
Mike and Margie Johnson founded Cody Trolley Tours in 2001 and owned and operated the popular seasonal attraction through 2009. The one-hour trolley tours shared a wealth of history about the town of Cody and its sites, along with stories about William F. Cody and his town in the Rockies.
Entrepreneurs in business and real estate, Mike and Margie were named Business People of the Year for the entire State of Wyoming by the Wyoming Association of Realtors in 2005. In addition to various other successful ventures, they also owned and operated Two Bear Audio, an audio production company that researched, wrote, and professionally produced audio scripts.
